Gore (foot) isn't expected to play again this season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After initial X-rays came back negative, Gore was scheduled for an MRI on Monday to check for ligament damage. The Dolphins have yet to comment on a diagnosis, but they should have an update at some point Monday or Tuesday. With the 35-year-old running back likely to miss the rest of the season, Kallen Ballage is set to join Kenyan Drake for a new 1-2 punch in the Miami backfield, though Brandon Bolden might also get a few touches. The Dolphins host the Jaguars in Week 16.

