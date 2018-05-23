Dolphins' Frank Gore: Limited contributions expected at OTAs
Gore isn't expected to participate much, if at all, during team drills this spring, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Gore will join the mix for just the third different team in his extensive NFL career, but it appears he will take his time learning the playbook and reserving reps for his 35-year-old body for minicamp or possibly even training camp. There's no discussion of an injury at this point, so it's quite possible this is just a preservative measure.
