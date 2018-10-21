Gore ran for 29 yards on 10 carries and added a four-yard catch during Sunday's 32-21 loss to the Lions.

Gore has led stablemate Kenyan Drake in carries, 37 to 25, in the past three weeks, but has not been as valuable in the passing game, catching just two passes during that span to Drake's 15. The veteran has been a solid presence in the Miami backfield, averaging 4.9 yards per carry and at least 10 carries in each of the past four games. Given his lack of usage in the passing game, however, Gore figures to be the less attractive option Thursday against a Houston defense that has been far stouter against the run than the pass this season.