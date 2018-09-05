Dolphins' Frank Gore: Listed as co-starter with Drake
Gore and Kenyan Drake are listed as co-starters on Miami's depth chart for Week 1 against Tennessee.
Miami did the same thing throughout the preseason, putting Gore right next to Drake in the top spot on the depth chart. Drake is still a strong bet to lead the team in touches and backfield snaps, but this does at least provide a useful reminder of coach Adam Gase's stated intention to give the 35-year-old a portion of the workload. Given his stocky build and above-average vision, Gore could very well be the preferred option near the goal line, even if Drake dominates touches everywhere else.
More News
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Not playing Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Could play in third preseason game•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Won't play Friday•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Won't play in preseason opener•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Depth chart lists him as co-starter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire: Target SF
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Heath Cummings covers the news you may have missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Le'Veon...
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Week 1 Streamers: QB, TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings looks at your top streaming options for Week 1.
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...