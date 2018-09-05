Gore and Kenyan Drake are listed as co-starters on Miami's depth chart for Week 1 against Tennessee.

Miami did the same thing throughout the preseason, putting Gore right next to Drake in the top spot on the depth chart. Drake is still a strong bet to lead the team in touches and backfield snaps, but this does at least provide a useful reminder of coach Adam Gase's stated intention to give the 35-year-old a portion of the workload. Given his stocky build and above-average vision, Gore could very well be the preferred option near the goal line, even if Drake dominates touches everywhere else.