Dolphins' Frank Gore: May have ligament damage
Gore (foot) is scheduled for an MRI on Monday to see if he suffered any ligament damage, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
X-rays have already ruled out a fracture, but that doesn't necessarily mean the 35-year-old running back avoided a serious injury. Gore was initially diagnosed with a foot sprain, hobbling out of the locker room with a walking boot over his left foot after Sunday's 41-17 loss in Minnesota. Rookie fourth-round pick Kalen Ballage took advantage with 12 carries for 123 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown to pull Miami within four points early in the third quarter. With Gore looking unlikely to play Week 16 against Jacksonville, the Dolphins figure to rely on some combination of Ballage, Kenyan Drake and Brandon Bolden in the backfield. Drake's role in the passing game may be secure, but he and Bolden took just one carry apiece during Sunday's blowout loss.
