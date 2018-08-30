Gore is expected to miss Thursday's preseason game in Atlanta, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Gore made his sole appearance in preseason Week 3 against the Ravens, totaling one carry for minus-two yards and one reception for one yard. Meanwhile, starter Kenyan Drake has ripped up the competition during exhibition season, with 15 rushes for 102 yards (6.8 per) and five catches for 47 yards. At one point, it seemed as if the Dolphins might commit to a timeshare between the duo, but Drake is entering the season as the clear-cut No. 1 running back. It remains to be seen what kind of workload Gore will handle during his first campaign in Miami.