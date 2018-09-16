Gore rushed nine times for 25 yards and added a 19-yard catch on his lone target in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Jets.

This was a special day for Gore, who passed Curtis Martin for fourth on the NFL's all-time rushing list. Otherwise, Gore was out-touched 15-10 by Kenyan Drake, who got into the end zone from six yards out in this one. The veteran running back's lone catch was a huge one, as he picked up just enough on a 3rd-and-19 checkdown late in the fourth quarter. Miami subsequently gained one more first down and ran out the clock.