Dolphins' Frank Gore: Produces 77 scrimmage yards
Gore carried 14 times for 67 yards and caught one pass for an additional 10 yards during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts.
Gore led the team in both carries and touches, churning out a respectable 77 scrimmage yards against a solid Indianapolis defense. He was coming off one of his best efforts of the season in Week 10 and has now produced 179 scrimmage yards over the last two games. The veteran is still without a rushing touchdown this season, but he seems to be picking up steam in recent weeks. Gore could be even more involved next Sunday against the Bills if backfield mate Kenyan Drake (shoulder) is limited by an injury.
