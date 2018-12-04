Dolphins' Frank Gore: Quiet in win
Gore rushed eight times for 21 yards and brought in his only target for 10 yards during Sunday's 21-17 win over the Bills.
Gore received less snaps (20) than fellow running back Kenyan Drake (30), and saw his lowest amount of carries in a single game since Week 3. The veteran's 31 total yards are close to his floor in Miami, so it's reasonable to expect that Gore will bounce back against the Patriots on Sunday. Gore is worth considering as a flex option for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Produces 77 scrimmage yards•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Totals 102 scrimmage yards•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Receives 21 touches in win over Jets•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Contributes 58 total yards in loss•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Limited to 33 yards•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Tops 100 yards in Week 6•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...