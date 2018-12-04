Gore rushed eight times for 21 yards and brought in his only target for 10 yards during Sunday's 21-17 win over the Bills.

Gore received less snaps (20) than fellow running back Kenyan Drake (30), and saw his lowest amount of carries in a single game since Week 3. The veteran's 31 total yards are close to his floor in Miami, so it's reasonable to expect that Gore will bounce back against the Patriots on Sunday. Gore is worth considering as a flex option for fantasy purposes.