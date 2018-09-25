Dolphins' Frank Gore: Quiet in win
Gore rushed six times for 12 yards in Sunday's 28-20 win over the Raiders.
Gore saw one more carry than Kenyan Drake, but neither running back received a large enough workload in Week 3 to achieve fantasy relevance. Miami's offense played only 39 snaps in the efficient victory, and mostly attacked Oakland's defense through the air -- so expect the team's running backs to see larger workloads in most weeks. The 35-year-old veteran nonetheless lacks weekly starting upside as long as he splits carries with Drake.
