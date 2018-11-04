Gore carried 20 times for 53 yards and caught one pass for an additional six yards during Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.

Gore received 20 carries for the first time this season, but some treacherous field conditions and a matchup with a respectable Jets front limited him to 2.7 yards per carry. He was a virtual non-factor in the passing game once again and finished with an underwhelming day despite the hefty workload. Even when Gore does receive the majority of the work over Kenyan Drake in a given week, the results have varied from game to game. This should remain the case next Sunday against the Packers.