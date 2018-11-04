Dolphins' Frank Gore: Receives 21 touches in win over Jets
Gore carried 20 times for 53 yards and caught one pass for an additional six yards during Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.
Gore received 20 carries for the first time this season, but some treacherous field conditions and a matchup with a respectable Jets front limited him to 2.7 yards per carry. He was a virtual non-factor in the passing game once again and finished with an underwhelming day despite the hefty workload. Even when Gore does receive the majority of the work over Kenyan Drake in a given week, the results have varied from game to game. This should remain the case next Sunday against the Packers.
More News
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Contributes 58 total yards in loss•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Limited to 33 yards•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Tops 100 yards in Week 6•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Expected to keep leading backfield in carries•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Featured on ground in loss•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Paces team in carries during loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...