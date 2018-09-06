Dolphins' Frank Gore: Rested Thursday
Gore (not injury-related) did not practice Thursday.
Gore practiced fully Wednesday, albeit with an Achilles' issue marked on the Dolphins' injury report. Thursday's absence presumably falls under the umbrella of veteran rest day. Given the mileage Gore has piled up since making his NFL debut in 2005, routine rest days could be a regular plan for the 35-year-old. Per the Dolphins' posted depth chart, Gore is listed as a co-starter with Kenyan Drake. That said, ESPN"s Cameron Wolfe relays that Drake remains a strong bet to lead the team in touches and backfield snaps. Still, it's possible that in addition to spelling Drake in order to keep him fresh, Gore could emerge as Miami's preferred option near the goal line.
More News
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Listed as co-starter with Drake•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Not playing Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Could play in third preseason game•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Won't play Friday•
-
Dolphins' Frank Gore: Won't play in preseason opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Debating Mixon vs. Hunt for DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Kareem Hunt vs....
-
Nine things to know about Week 1
Heath Cummings tells you nine things you need to know for Week 1.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
Trying to move on (or move in on) Le'Veon Bell? Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart gives a baseline...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Sit Wilson
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
What you missed: No Bell for how long?
Le'Veon Bell holdout drama is again the big news, but plenty more happened Wednesday that Fantasy...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...