Gore (not injury-related) did not practice Thursday.

Gore practiced fully Wednesday, albeit with an Achilles' issue marked on the Dolphins' injury report. Thursday's absence presumably falls under the umbrella of veteran rest day. Given the mileage Gore has piled up since making his NFL debut in 2005, routine rest days could be a regular plan for the 35-year-old. Per the Dolphins' posted depth chart, Gore is listed as a co-starter with Kenyan Drake. That said, ESPN"s Cameron Wolfe relays that Drake remains a strong bet to lead the team in touches and backfield snaps. Still, it's possible that in addition to spelling Drake in order to keep him fresh, Gore could emerge as Miami's preferred option near the goal line.

