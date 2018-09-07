Gore (non-injury) returned to practice Friday, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

After taking a day of rest Thursday, Gore was back in action in his usual capacity (full) Friday. Nonetheless, the veteran running back is in danger of ending his consecutive start streak of 108 games. The Dolphins are expected to start 2017 breakout Kenyan Drake at running back Week 1 and beyond, but Gore should still have a role out of the backfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories