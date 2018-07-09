Dolphins' Frank Gore: Should be major factor

Gore is expected to have a significant role in the Miami offense, rather than simply serving as a mentor to Kenyan Drake, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports. "We got caught in a couple of situations last year where Kenyan was the only guy we had and he had to take the majority of the carries," said Dolphins coach Adam Gase. "Really, that's not what we want over a 16-game season. We'll make sure that we spread this thing out well. We'll use both of those guys the right way."

Drake did hold up to a heavy workload over the final five weeks of last season, but he struggled to stay healthy at Alabama despite playing limited snaps behind Eddie Lacy, T.J. Yeldon and Derrick Henry. With Miami's backfield depth otherwise lacking experience, it isn't out of the question that Gore pushes for 8-10 touches per game in a backup role. Damien Williams, who is now with the Chiefs, had 46 touches in the four games he played last season after Jay Ajayi was traded to Philadelphia.