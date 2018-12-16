Gore was spotted leaving the Dolphins' locker room Sunday with his left foot in a walking boot, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Prior to his exit from the Dolphins' 41-17 loss to the Vikings, Gore carried five times for 14 yards. With his Week 16 status up in the air, Kalen Ballage -- who led Miami on Sunday with 12 carries for 123 yards (highlighted by 75-yard TD run) -- is worth a speculative add. Kenyan Drake, who had been splitting backfield work with Gore, carried just once in the contest for six yards and caught all three of his targets for 28 yards.