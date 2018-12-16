Dolphins' Frank Gore: Spotted in walking boot
Gore was spotted leaving the Dolphins' locker room Sunday with his left foot in a walking boot, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Prior to his exit from the Dolphins' 41-17 loss to the Vikings, Gore carried five times for 14 yards. With his Week 16 status up in the air, Kalen Ballage -- who led Miami on Sunday with 12 carries for 123 yards (highlighted by 75-yard TD run) -- is worth a speculative add. Kenyan Drake, who had been splitting backfield work with Gore, carried just once in the contest for six yards and caught all three of his targets for 28 yards.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15