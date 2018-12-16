Dolphins' Frank Gore: Suffers sprained foot
Gore was forced out of Sunday's game against the Vikings with a foot sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
On the plus side, X-Rays on Gore's foot were negative, but his status for next Sunday's game against the Jaguars is unclear. In his absence, Kalen Ballage's profile in the offense has a chance to expand, while Kenyan Drake remains on hand to see his share of Miami's backfield work, with Brandon Bolden in reserve.
