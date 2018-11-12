Gore carried 13 times for 90 yards and caught two passes for an additional 12 yards during Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Packers.

Gore enjoyed a strong day on the ground, averaging 6.9 yards per carry against a respectable Green Bay front. He touched the ball 15 times to Kenyan Drake's 10 and was much more effective with his opportunities. Gore averaged just 3.2 yards per carry on 42 totes over the previous three games, so this was a nice bounce-back effort for the veteran. He'll enjoy a much-needed bye before taking on the Colts in Week 12.