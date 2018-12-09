Gore rushed 12 times for 92 yards and caught his lone target for 24 yards in Sunday's win over the Patriots.

It was a productive afternoon for the Dolphins backfield, as No. 3 running back Brandon Bolden had two carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns, while Kenyan Drake added 79 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Gore continues to produce in his limited role, and now has 708 rushing yards and a 4.7 YPC through 13 games. The 35-year-old's lack of touchdowns -- his lone touchdown came as a receiver Week 4 -- and Miami's split backfield make him difficult to rely on as a fantasy option, and a difficult matchup at Minnesota awaits in Week 15.