Dolphins' Frank Gore: Totals 116 scrimmage yards
Gore rushed 12 times for 92 yards and caught his lone target for 24 yards in Sunday's win over the Patriots.
It was a productive afternoon for the Dolphins backfield, as No. 3 running back Brandon Bolden had two carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns, while Kenyan Drake added 79 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Gore continues to produce in his limited role, and now has 708 rushing yards and a 4.7 YPC through 13 games. The 35-year-old's lack of touchdowns -- his lone touchdown came as a receiver Week 4 -- and Miami's split backfield make him difficult to rely on as a fantasy option, and a difficult matchup at Minnesota awaits in Week 15.
