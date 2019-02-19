Dolphins' Frank Gore: Uncertain to stay in Miami
Dolphins running backs coach Eric Studesville doesn't know if Gore (foot) will be offered another contract, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports. "The biggest thing with Frank is let's get Frank healthy and then we will cross all those other bridges," Studesville said.
The Dolphins got a nice return on a one-year, $1.02 million contract in 2018, with the 35-year-old averaging 4.6 yards on 156 carries, though he didn't score any touchdowns before suffering a season-ending foot injury Week 15. The injury isn't expected to require surgery, so Gore should be able to enjoy relatively normal offseason preparation if he wants to continue his football career. The new coaching staff in Miami might not view him as a good fit for the rebuilding process, as Gore's presence could block Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage from seeing more touches.
