Dolphins' Frank Gore: Will avoid surgery
Gore won't require surgery for his sprained foot, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Gore's injury is significant enough to sideline him for the Dolphins' final two games and a potential playoff run, but it's nothing that should impact his preparation for 2019. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Gore is still hoping to suit up for a 15th NFL season, with the veteran eyeing another year in Miami if he and the Dolphins can work out a new deal. Kalen Ballage and Kenyan Drake will handle the brunt of the work out of the backfield for the remainder of the current campaign.
