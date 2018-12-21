Gore won't require surgery for his sprained foot, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Gore's injury is significant enough to sideline him for the Dolphins' final two games and a potential playoff run, but it's nothing that should impact his preparation for 2019. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Gore is still hoping to suit up for a 15th NFL season, with the veteran eyeing another year in Miami if he and the Dolphins can work out a new deal. Kalen Ballage and Kenyan Drake will handle the brunt of the work out of the backfield for the remainder of the current campaign.

