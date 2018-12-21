Gore will not need surgery on his injured foot, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's still not exactly clear what type of injury Gore is dealing with, but it has been determined that his foot will heal on its own, and he will be back at 100 percent "in a few weeks." Gore will not play again this season, but avoiding surgery means he will also be able to avoid rehab, which could make him more likely to try and play again in 2019.