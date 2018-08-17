Dolphins' Frank Gore: Won't play Friday

Gore won't play Friday night against the Panthers, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

With Gore being rested and Kalen Ballage (concussion) not playing, Kenyan Drake is slated to start at running back for the Dolphins on Friday, though his healthy backups figure to do much of the heavy lifting in the team's backfield, given the preseason context.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • ingramkamarasaints.jpg

    Running back Tiers 3.0

    Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...

  • alshon-jeffery.jpg

    WR Tiers 3.0

    The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    QB Tiers 3.0

    Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...