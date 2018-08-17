Dolphins' Frank Gore: Won't play Friday
Gore won't play Friday night against the Panthers, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
With Gore being rested and Kalen Ballage (concussion) not playing, Kenyan Drake is slated to start at running back for the Dolphins on Friday, though his healthy backups figure to do much of the heavy lifting in the team's backfield, given the preseason context.
