Dolphins' Frank Gore: Won't play in preseason opener

Gore won't suit up for Thursday's preseason game against the Buccaneers.

Inked in the offseason to bolster the Dolphins backfield, Gore was listed as a co-starter with Kenyan Drake on the team's initial, unofficial depth chart. The preceding likely doesn't mean much due to Gore's age (he turned 35 in May) and Drake's explosive second half in 2017. That said, Gore figures to play some sort of role with his hometown club, whenever he does take the field.

