The Dolphins promoted Wright from their practice squad Wednesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Wright replaces fellow defensive tackle Vincent Taylor (knee), who was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. It's expected that Wright, who was appeared in 12 NFL games with the Lions and Browns since turning pro in 2015, will work in a depth role for the Dolphins in their season finale Sunday against Buffalo.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories