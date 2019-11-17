Play

Jennings (shoulder) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bills, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

It's unclear how Jennings picked up the injury, but the fact that it's forced him out of the game is a sign it's something serious. In any event, Allen Hurns and Jakeem Grant will continue to carry the team in depth receiving snaps.

