Dolphins' Gary Jennings: Lands in Miami
The Dolphins claimed Jennings off waivers Wednesday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Jennings was waived by Seattle on Tuesday, and he now joins a Dolphins squad which recently lost Preston Williams (knee) for the season. The rookie fourth-round pick was a healthy scratch in all nine games with Seattle, and he'll now compete with Allen Hurns and Jakeem Grant for a depth role in Miami. Jennings' time in Seattle was marred due to issues picking up the playbook, and similar struggles could derail the West Virginia product's chances of making his NFL debut with the Dolphins.
