Dolphins' Gavin Escobar: Re-signs with Miami
The Dolphins signed Escobar to a contract Thursday.
After failing to make much of an impression in the preseason, Escobar was trimmed from the 53-man roster Friday while the Dolphins kept four tight ends. He'll make his way back to Miami, however, after the team's projected starter at the position, MarQueis Gray, was limited at practice Wednesday with a foot injury that resulted in his placement on injured reserve Thursday. Mike Gesicki will get the first crack at the No. 1 role at tight end while Gray is sidelined, so Escobar likely won't get an immediate chance for consistent snaps on offense unless the rookie falters early on.
