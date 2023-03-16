site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Geron Christian: Re-ups with Miami
By
RotoWire Staff
The Dolphins are re-signing Christian to a one-year contract Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Christian linked with Miami late last season after being claimed on waivers. Now, he gets a chance to stick with the team as a reserve option at tackle behind Terron Armstead (ankle) and Kendall Lamm.
