The Dolphins selected Doaks in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 244th overall.

The Dolphins finally addressed their obvious need at running back, but waited till their final pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to do so. Doaks certainly possesses the ability to be an every-down threat, but he missed time each of his three collegiate seasons with various injuries and doesn't really have any plus speed to make plays after the point of contact. It's safe to say Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Brown and Salvon Ahmed all have a better shot at wrangling the starting job, but Doaks does have plenty of tread on his tires if he's able to force his way into the starting conversation