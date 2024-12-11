DuBose (shoulder) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

DuBose, a 2023 seventh-round pick from Charlotte, has missed the Dolphins' last 11 games after likely sustaining a shoulder injury in a Week 2 loss to the Bills. His return to practice Wednesday suggests he's nearing a full recovery, and the 23-year-old now has 21 days to be activated to the active roster before reverting to IR. The Dolphins have been searching for a reliable third option at wide receiver all season, and DuBose may have an opportunity to compete for that role once he's fully recovered.