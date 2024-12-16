DuBose (head) was hospitalized and is in stable condition after suffering a serious injury in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
DuBose was taken off the field on a stretcher in the second half after a scary collision. The wide receiver will continue to receive medical attention in Texas overnight, not immediately travelling back to South Florida with the team.
More News
-
Dolphins' Grant DuBose: Leaves field on stretcher•
-
Dolphins' Grant DuBose: Active for Week 15 matchup•
-
Dolphins' Grant DuBose: Activated for Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Grant DuBose: Designated to return•
-
Dolphins' Grant DuBose: Placed on IR with shoulder injury•
-
Dolphins' Grant DuBose: Won't play in Seattle•