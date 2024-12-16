Share Video

DuBose (head) was hospitalized and is in stable condition after suffering a serious injury in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

DuBose was taken off the field on a stretcher in the second half after a scary collision. The wide receiver will continue to receive medical attention in Texas overnight, not immediately travelling back to South Florida with the team.

