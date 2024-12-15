Share Video

DuBose (head) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Texans.

The wide receiver had to be strapped to the stretcher board and wheeled off after more than 10 minutes of medical attention, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. Despite the scare, DuBose was in stable condition as he was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, per the team.

