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Dolphins' Greg Dulcich: Day-to-day with undisclosed injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Dulcich is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley suggested that Dulich could return for next week's joint practices with the Commanders. It thus sounds like the tight end will miss the rest of this week, but he's still well on his way to a role as Miami's top pass catcher at his position. Dulcich does have a worrisome history of hamstring injuries, so it'll be worth a closer look if the current problem turns out to be related. For now, the Dolphins merely consider him day-to-day.

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