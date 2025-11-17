Dulcich secured two of four targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 16-13 overtime win over the Commanders in Madrid.

Dulcich saw the majority of receiving opportunities at the tight end position go his way again despite the return of Julian Hill (ankle) from his three-week absence. After Miami's bye in Week 12, Dulcich will figure to reprise a similar role versus the Saints on Sunday, Nov. 30 in Week 13, unless Darren Waller (pectoral) manages to come off IR before then. Dulcich has now drawn at least four targets in three consecutive games, a development that's renewed the 25-year-old's fantasy relevance, especially in dynasty formats.