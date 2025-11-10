Dulcich secured one of four targets for 22 yards during Miami's 30-13 win over the Bills on Sunday.

Dulcich worked as the Dolphins' clear top receiving tight end with Julian Hill (ankle) inactive, Darren Waller (quadriceps) on IR and Tanner Conner having been waived earlier in Week 10. His modest production can be partially attributed to the Tua Tagovailoa turning in his fifth performance of the season with less than 200 passing yards, and instead being able to lean on the Dolphins' surprising defensive resurgence and running back De'Von Achane, who exceeded 200 scrimmage yards and scored twice. In deeper formats, it could be worth looking Dulcich's way again in Week 11 versus the Commanders if Hill is again unavailable.