Dulcich did not record a target across his two preseason games.

Dulcich played a total of 15 offensive snaps across those two games before sitting for the Dolphins' preseason finale against the Falcons on Friday. Entering his sixth NFL season, the UCLA product has an opportunity to be a featured part in the Dolphins' offense due to the lack of notable skill position players outside of running back De'Von Achane. The veteran tight end also demonstrated a strong rapport with quarterback Malik Willis in training camp, setting up Dulcich to be a go-to target in the passing game for the upcoming season. Dulcich's most productive season came in his rookie campaign with the Broncos in 2022, when he caught 33 passes (on 55 targets) for 411 yards and two touchdowns across 10 regular-season games.