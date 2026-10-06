Dulcich played 20 offensive snaps but didn't show up in the box score otherwise during the Dolphins' 15-10 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Dulcich and Malik Willis connected on five catches on seven targets for 55 yards against the Chiefs in Week 3, but the duo failed to link up with each other during Sunday's loss. It was the first time since Week 8 of the 2025 season that Dulcich failed to record a target, and perhaps more notably, his 20 offensive snaps were behind rookie third-round tight end Will Kacmarek's 24. The Dolphins will head back to Miami to host the Bengals for Week 5.