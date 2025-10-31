Dulcich brought in all five targets for 49 yards in the Dolphins' 28-6 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

Dulcich had spent the entire season on the Dolphins' practice squad until garnering active status for Sunday's Week 8 win over the Falcons, but Thursday marked his first time cracking the stat sheet. The 2022 third-round pick of the Broncos finished second in receptions and receiving yards on the night for Miami, and given the team's significant need for viable skill-position assets, Dulcich should have a good chance of remaining relevant in the air attack during a Week 10 home matchup against the Bills on Sunday, Nov. 9.