Dulcich caught all three of his targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Jets.

Dulcich was able to reel in his most passes since Week 9, garnering two more targets than fellow tight end Darren Waller (1). Dulcich nearly had an even more substantial output, getting knocked out of bounds at the Jets' five-yard line on a 12-yard catch in the first quarter. The tight end will look to snag multiple passes for a fourth game in a row when the Dolphins travel to face Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football in Week 15.