Dolphins' Greg Joseph: Fighting for starting job
Joseph is considered the Dolphins' No. 2 kicker heading into the preseason but will have the opportunity to battle for the starting job, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.
The departure of Cody Parkey left the kicking job for the Dolphins wide open, and the team has elected to go with two rookies to battle it out. Given that Miami drafted rookie Jason Sanders this year, it makes sense as to why he was made the No. 1 kicker prior to Thursday's preseason opener, but Joseph should have plenty of opportunities to show his worth over the course of the next month.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...