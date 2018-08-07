Joseph is considered the Dolphins' No. 2 kicker heading into the preseason but will have the opportunity to battle for the starting job, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.

The departure of Cody Parkey left the kicking job for the Dolphins wide open, and the team has elected to go with two rookies to battle it out. Given that Miami drafted rookie Jason Sanders this year, it makes sense as to why he was made the No. 1 kicker prior to Thursday's preseason opener, but Joseph should have plenty of opportunities to show his worth over the course of the next month.