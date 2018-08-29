Dolphins' Greg Joseph: Likely to lose kicking battle
Joseph appears unlikely open the season on the Dolphins' 53-man roster with Jason Sanders having won the team's kicking job, a source informed Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
The Dolphins aren't expected to formally name Sanders as their kicker until after Thursday's preseason finale against the Falcons, but barring a collapse in that contest, it appears the seventh-round rookie has secured the job after submitting a strong camp. Sanders' status as a draft pick always gave him the upper hand over Joseph, but the undrafted free agent has done well to make the job battle highly competitive. Joseph has connected on both of his field-goal attempts during the exhibition slate, including one from 54 yards.
