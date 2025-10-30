The Dolphins elevated Rucci from their practice squad to their active roster ahead of Thursday's matchup versus Baltimore.

Rucci has been elevated for the second straight week with Darren Waller (pectoral) on IR and Julian Hill (ankle) ruled out this week. In his first game action this season this past Sunday versus Atlanta, Rucci logged 11 snaps on offense along with 11 snaps on special teams without recording any targets. He's likely in line for a similar role Thursday night.