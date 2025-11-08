The Dolphins signed Rucci from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Rucci was elevated from the practice squad in Weeks 8 and 9, and he will now be a part of the Dolphins' 53-man roster moving forward. With Julian Hill (ankle) listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills and Darren Waller (pectoral) on injured reserve, Rucci could serve as the Dolphins' TE2 in Week 10 behind Greg Dulcich.