The Dolphins selected Long in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 81st overall.

It's not surprising to see Long hear his name called on Day 2. However, seeing him land in Miami was unexpected, considering the Dolphins already have a pair of promising young tight ends in Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe. Long is at his best as a pass-catcher and was featured as such in Boston College's offense with a 23.8 percent target share. He caught 57 of 92 targets for 685 yards and five scores in his final year at Chestnut Hill. He has a tricky path to playing time given the postional depth chart, but Long has the talent to produce if opportunity knocks.