site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dolphins-hunter-long-officially-out | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Dolphins' Hunter Long: Officially out
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Long (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Long will focus on his recovery and not travel with the team to Baltimore. As a result, Tanner Conner will serve as the team's No. 3 tight end behind Durham Smythe and Mike Gesicki.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Tera Roberts
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 20 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read