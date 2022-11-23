Long (concussion) logged a full practice session Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Long landed in the NFL's concussion protocol Nov. 9 following Miami's Week 9 win over Chicago. He was unable to return for the team's Week 10 win against Cleveland but had some time to recover during the Dolphins' Week 11 bye. It appears that Long has a good chance of suiting up Sunday against Houston, though his potential return won't make much of an impact in fantasy, as he's het to receive a target or record any counting stats so far this season.