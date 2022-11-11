Long (concussion/illness) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Long was placed in concussion protocol Wednesday and was unable to practice at all during Week 10 as a result. The 24-year-old is now also dealing with an unspecified illness, though he'll have an extra week to work his way back before Miami's next contest against Houston on Sunday, Nov. 27. Long has not recorded a catch while playing 58 offensive snaps over five games this season, so his absence shouldn't play much of a factor in Sunday's game against Cleveland.