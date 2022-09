Long (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Long will miss a second straight game after picking up an ankle issue during the season opener. The extent of the injury remains unclear, but he hasn't practiced since before Week 1. Cethan Carter (concussion) also remains out, so Tanner Conner will continue to operate as the backup behind Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, who both garner sizable roles in Miami's offense.