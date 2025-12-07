Melifonwu (thumb/groin) is active for Sunday's matchup versus the Jets.

Melifonwu battled a pair of injuries this week but was a full participant in every practice. It's therefore no surprise that he'll play against New York despite being deemed questionable on Friday's final injury report. Melifonwu has seen his role on defense increase of late, as he's logged over 50 percent of Miami's defensive snaps each of the past three games, and he posted a season-high seven tackles last Sunday against New Orleans.