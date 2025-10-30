Dolphins' Ifeatu Melifonwu: Cleared to play Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melifonwu (hand) is active for Thursday's game against the Ravens.
Melifonwu sustained a hand injury during the Dolphins' Week 8 win over the Falcons, but he has been cleared to play Thursday despite the shortened week. With Ashtyn Davis (quadriceps) sidelined, Melifonwu will likely start at safety alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick.
